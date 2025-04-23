Left Menu

Kazakhstan Puts National Interests First in OPEC+ Oil Standoff

Kazakhstan's new Energy Minister, Erlan Akkenzhenov, emphasizes prioritizing national interests over OPEC+ directives regarding oil production levels, escalating tensions with top members like Saudi Arabia. Limited reduction capability in major projects, operated by foreign entities, compounds the issue, prompting calls for national interest-focused decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:21 IST
Kazakhstan Puts National Interests First in OPEC+ Oil Standoff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kazakhstan's newly appointed Energy Minister, Erlan Akkenzhenov, has declared a national interest-first approach in determining the country's oil production levels, a move that heightens tensions within the OPEC+ alliance.

According to sources at OPEC+, including the influential Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan's increased output has been a point of contention. Akkenzhenov explained that Kazakhstan's key oil projects, heavily influenced by foreign ownership, preclude significant production cuts.

In his statement, Akkenzhenov underscored the country's commitment to recalibrating its oil policies around national priorities, a decision he describes as essential in the current geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025