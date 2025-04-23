Former IAS Officer Neeraj Kumar Gupta Takes Helm at NSE International Exchange

In a recent announcement, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) disclosed the appointment of Neeraj Kumar Gupta as the new Chairman of NSE International Exchange, effective from April 19. This significant appointment was greenlit by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and becomes official on April 1, 2025.

Gupta, who retired from his role as Secretary in the Ministry of Finance in 2018, brings a wealth of experience in corporate governance and finance. Between 2016 and 2018, he was instrumental in the preparation of three Union Budgets and spearheaded initiatives for India's digital and cashless economy. His background positions him as a valuable asset to the governing board of NSE IX and the GIFT City ecosystem.

Throughout his career, Gupta has played a crucial role in managing government investments and interacting with both domestic and international investors. His expertise in market strategies, such as mergers, equity and debt ETFs, and stock market operations, is expected to drive substantial progress and innovation at NSE IX.

