Adani Boosts Energy Storage Capacity in UP

Adani Hydro Energy Five Ltd has signed a power purchase agreement with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation to supply 1,250 MW of energy storage. This entity is a subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Ltd, focusing on pumped hydro storage projects.

Adani Hydro Energy Five Ltd, a private entity, has finalized a significant Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation to deliver 1,250 MW of energy storage capacity.

This move is aimed at amplifying the energy storage capabilities in the region through strategic pumped hydro storage initiatives.

The company operates as a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), signaling a broadened commitment to renewable energy solutions.

