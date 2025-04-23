Chile Stands Firm Amid Turbulent Global Economy

Despite growing global economic uncertainties, Chile's government has affirmed its 2025 GDP growth forecast at 2.5%, as announced by Finance Minister Mario Marcel during a congressional presentation on Wednesday.

While the global economic climate remains unpredictable, Marcel assured lawmakers that Chile's economy is resilient. The government adjusted its average inflation expectation for 2025 slightly down from 4.7% to 4.4%.

Moreover, Marcel highlighted that the fluidity of current global economic policies could influence future projections. However, Chile's position as the world's leading copper producer remains strong, with 2025 copper price estimates stable at $4.26 per pound.

