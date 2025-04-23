Uttarakhand CM Inaugurates Automated Test Tracks and Launches Key Projects
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated new automated driving test tracks in Kashipur, Haridwar, and Rishikesh. The launch aims to enhance road safety and transparency in license procedures. Dhami also flagged off services for Kashipur and emphasized ongoing regional development projects and condemned recent terrorist attacks in Kashmir.
On Wednesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated automated driving test tracks in Kashipur, Haridwar, and Rishikesh. During his one-day visit to Kashipur, Dhami served as the chief guest for the opening of the new Assistant Divisional Transport Officer Office and the automated test tracks. The event marked a significant step towards modernization and efficiency within the Transport Department.
In his address, Chief Minister Dhami extended his congratulations to the residents and the Transport Department, highlighting that the newly constructed office, completed at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore, will enhance the speed and transparency of operations. The automated tracks, built at more than Rs 7 crore, are expected to improve road safety and transparency in driver testing.
Further emphasizing development, Dhami flagged off water coolers and free ambulances under CSR initiatives, and mentioned substantial investments in local infrastructure, including a Rs 1950 crore allocation for projects ranging from water and sewage systems to road improvements. Additionally, Dhami condemned a recent terrorist attack in Kashmir, offering tributes and condolences to the affected families.
