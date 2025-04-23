Left Menu

Union Minister Joins Grief-Stricken Shivamogga for Terror Attack Victim's Last Rites

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi visits Shivamogga to attend the last rites of Manjunath Rao, a local resident killed in a Pahalgam terrorist attack. The incident has incited protests across Karnataka and calls for stronger actions against terrorism. The Deputy CM promises support to Rao's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 23:46 IST
Union Minister Joins Grief-Stricken Shivamogga for Terror Attack Victim's Last Rites
Shivamogga MLA S N Channabasappa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi is set to visit Shivamogga on Thursday to pay his final respects to Manjunath Rao, a local resident brutally killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Arrangements for Rao's last rites have been confirmed by Shivamogga MLA S N Channabasappa, and a substantial turnout is expected.

The entire town remains engulfed in mourning, with numerous businesses announcing closures. "The government needs to take immediate action against this attack," said a family friend, expressing the deep personal loss felt by Rao's community. Union Minister's presence underscores the gravity of the situation.

Across Karnataka, protests erupted condemning the violence in Kashmir. Advocates Associations and civil groups called for decisive measures against terrorism, with demonstrations held statewide. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar extended support to the bereaved family, promising all necessary assistance.

Rao, on a family vacation utilizing a tour package, became a victim when terrorists indiscriminately fired at tourists on Tuesday, sparking widespread outrage. Deputy CM Shivakumar assured Rao's family of the government's solidarity in their time of grief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025