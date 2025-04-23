Union Minister Joins Grief-Stricken Shivamogga for Terror Attack Victim's Last Rites

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi is set to visit Shivamogga on Thursday to pay his final respects to Manjunath Rao, a local resident brutally killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Arrangements for Rao's last rites have been confirmed by Shivamogga MLA S N Channabasappa, and a substantial turnout is expected.

The entire town remains engulfed in mourning, with numerous businesses announcing closures. "The government needs to take immediate action against this attack," said a family friend, expressing the deep personal loss felt by Rao's community. Union Minister's presence underscores the gravity of the situation.

Across Karnataka, protests erupted condemning the violence in Kashmir. Advocates Associations and civil groups called for decisive measures against terrorism, with demonstrations held statewide. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar extended support to the bereaved family, promising all necessary assistance.

Rao, on a family vacation utilizing a tour package, became a victim when terrorists indiscriminately fired at tourists on Tuesday, sparking widespread outrage. Deputy CM Shivakumar assured Rao's family of the government's solidarity in their time of grief.

