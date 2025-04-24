Uttar Pradesh CM Vows Zero Tolerance After Pahalgam Terror Attack

In the wake of the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the life of Kanpur resident Shubham Dwivedi among 26 victims, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has vowed decisive action against terrorism. This assertion was made during Adityanath's address to the media after meeting with Dwivedi's grieving family.

During his media address, Adityanath condemned the atrocity as a cowardly act, stressing that such incidents will not be tolerated in India. He emphasized the Union Government's decisive steps against terrorism, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah already having evaluated the affected areas to implement further strategies.

Meeting with Shubham Dwivedi's family, Adityanath offered condolences and assured punitive measures against the attack's perpetrators. The Chief Minister reiterated the government's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, highlighting the collective national support and underscoring the grievous loss to Dwivedi's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)