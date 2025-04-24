Left Menu

India's Unified Stand Against Terrorism After Pahalgam Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a moment of silence in tribute to victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, emphasizing national unity. The attack claimed 26 lives. An all-party meeting convenes to discuss security measures while India imposes significant diplomatic responses, highlighting a resolute stance against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 12:59 IST
India's Unified Stand Against Terrorism After Pahalgam Attack
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/PM Modi Youtube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a moment to lead a silent tribute in honor of the 26 victims killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. Addressing a gathering at National Panchayati Raj Day in Bihar's Madhubani, he asked the public to observe silence, extending condolences to the bereaved families.

Joining in solidarity, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condemned the attack, declaring national unity in the battle against terrorism. The terror strike occurred in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, spurring immediate calls for action.

In response, an all-party meeting has been scheduled by the Centre to deliberate on security strategies. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to lead this crucial discussion. Meanwhile, the foreign office announced stringent diplomatic measures, including modifying the Indus Waters Treaty and revoking visas under SAARC agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

