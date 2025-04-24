Maharashtra Couple’s Narrow Escape from Pahalgam Tragedy

In a narrow escape from tragedy, a couple from Maharashtra expressed their immense gratitude to local residents in Pahalgam for ensuring their safety during a violent incident. Terrorists opened fire in a meadow near Pahalgam, South Kashmir, on Tuesday afternoon, tragically killing 26 people, primarily tourists.

Sakshi and Krishna Lolge, from Nanded in Maharashtra, had been visiting the site of the attack minutes before the shooting. 'We moved just 15-20 minutes before we heard the sounds of gunfire,' Sakshi recounted in a video recorded after reaching their hotel.

The couple highlighted the vital assistance from local residents and their pony ride operators, who swiftly guided them to safety. Krishna noted their tour coordinators remained in constant contact, helping them remain safe amid the chaos.

