Maharashtra Couple’s Narrow Escape from Pahalgam Tragedy
A Maharashtra couple narrowly avoided being victims of a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. They left the site minutes before the attack, which killed 26 people. Local residents helped them safely reach their hotel. The couple expressed deep gratitude for the assistance they received.
- Country:
- India
In a narrow escape from tragedy, a couple from Maharashtra expressed their immense gratitude to local residents in Pahalgam for ensuring their safety during a violent incident. Terrorists opened fire in a meadow near Pahalgam, South Kashmir, on Tuesday afternoon, tragically killing 26 people, primarily tourists.
Sakshi and Krishna Lolge, from Nanded in Maharashtra, had been visiting the site of the attack minutes before the shooting. 'We moved just 15-20 minutes before we heard the sounds of gunfire,' Sakshi recounted in a video recorded after reaching their hotel.
The couple highlighted the vital assistance from local residents and their pony ride operators, who swiftly guided them to safety. Krishna noted their tour coordinators remained in constant contact, helping them remain safe amid the chaos.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pandemonium in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Over Waqf Act
Britain Stands Firm on Online Safety Amid U.S. Trade Talks
Unrest in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly: A Debate Ignites Over Waqf Act and Unemployment
Waqf Amendment Act Sparks Political Uproar in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly
UK Firm on Online Safety Amid Trade Talks