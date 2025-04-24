Left Menu

Norwegian Sovereign Wealth Fund Faces First Quarter Loss Amid Market Fluctuations

Norway's colossal $1.7 trillion sovereign wealth fund experienced a $39.72 billion loss in the first quarter, primarily due to adverse returns in the tech industry. Despite the market upheaval, bond investments brought some positive returns. The fund continues to hold substantial assets in U.S. equities and bonds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:31 IST
Norwegian Sovereign Wealth Fund Faces First Quarter Loss Amid Market Fluctuations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Norway's massive $1.7 trillion sovereign wealth fund reported a staggering loss of 415 billion Norwegian crowns ($39.72 billion) in the first quarter, with the tech sector largely responsible for the downturn.

CEO Nicolai Tangen of Norges Bank Investment Management highlighted significant market fluctuations during this period, although he did not elaborate on subsequent market turmoil in April.

Despite these challenges, the fund—one of the world's largest investors with 1.5% of global stocks—saw a 1.6% gain in fixed income, partially offsetting the equity downturn.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025