Prime Minister Modi's Infrastructure and Welfare Initiative: A Boost to Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled a suite of infrastructure and welfare projects worth approximately Rs 13,500 crore in Bihar. Highlighted among the endeavors are four new train routes including the Amrit Bharat express and the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, aimed at bolstering connectivity in the region.

In the ambit of National Panchayati Raj Day, Modi inaugurated several key rail lines and bridges in various districts, including the Supaul Pipra and Hasanpur Bithan lines. He also inaugurated an LPG bottling plant in Gopalganj designed to improve efficiency in LPG supply across the state.

Further bolstering the regional development, the Prime Minister announced projects worth over Rs 1,170 crore in the power sector and distributed financial benefits under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana to the underprivileged, alongside housing benefits under PMAY for numerous beneficiaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)