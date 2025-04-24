Prime Minister Modi's Infrastructure and Welfare Initiative: A Boost to Bihar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Rs 13,500 crore worth of infrastructure and welfare projects, flagged off four new trains, initiated LPG facilities, and sanctioned housing benefits to lakhs. Key initiatives include new rail lines, power projects, and financial aid to SHGs, enhancing urban-rural connectivity in Bihar.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled a suite of infrastructure and welfare projects worth approximately Rs 13,500 crore in Bihar. Highlighted among the endeavors are four new train routes including the Amrit Bharat express and the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, aimed at bolstering connectivity in the region.
In the ambit of National Panchayati Raj Day, Modi inaugurated several key rail lines and bridges in various districts, including the Supaul Pipra and Hasanpur Bithan lines. He also inaugurated an LPG bottling plant in Gopalganj designed to improve efficiency in LPG supply across the state.
Further bolstering the regional development, the Prime Minister announced projects worth over Rs 1,170 crore in the power sector and distributed financial benefits under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana to the underprivileged, alongside housing benefits under PMAY for numerous beneficiaries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Bihar
- Infrastructure
- Trains
- LPG
- Bottling Plant
- PMAY
- SHGs
- Development
- Rail