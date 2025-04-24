Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi's Infrastructure and Welfare Initiative: A Boost to Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Rs 13,500 crore worth of infrastructure and welfare projects, flagged off four new trains, initiated LPG facilities, and sanctioned housing benefits to lakhs. Key initiatives include new rail lines, power projects, and financial aid to SHGs, enhancing urban-rural connectivity in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madhubani | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:31 IST
Prime Minister Modi's Infrastructure and Welfare Initiative: A Boost to Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled a suite of infrastructure and welfare projects worth approximately Rs 13,500 crore in Bihar. Highlighted among the endeavors are four new train routes including the Amrit Bharat express and the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, aimed at bolstering connectivity in the region.

In the ambit of National Panchayati Raj Day, Modi inaugurated several key rail lines and bridges in various districts, including the Supaul Pipra and Hasanpur Bithan lines. He also inaugurated an LPG bottling plant in Gopalganj designed to improve efficiency in LPG supply across the state.

Further bolstering the regional development, the Prime Minister announced projects worth over Rs 1,170 crore in the power sector and distributed financial benefits under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana to the underprivileged, alongside housing benefits under PMAY for numerous beneficiaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025