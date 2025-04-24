Leaders Unite: India's Fierce Resolve Post Pahalgam Attack

In the aftermath of the tragic Pahalgam attack, JDS leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy paid his respects to the victims. Bharat Bhushan, among those killed by terrorists on April 22, was lauded for his sacrifice. Kumaraswamy emphasized India's determination to fight terrorism, applauding the Prime Minister's efforts to prevent future tragedies.

Kumaraswamy expressed admiration for Bharat Bhushan's widow, describing her strength amid the loss. Highlighting the incident's impact on Karnataka, where three Kannadigas were among the deceased, he condemned those responsible as 'demons in human form'.

Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra assured retribution against the terrorist groups, urging collective action from all Indians. He criticized Congress for its ineffective 60-year rule in combating terrorism, attributing it to 'appeasement politics'. Vijayendra noted the global scrutiny of India's response, predicting further decisive actions from the central government.

Support poured in from various quarters, including Manjunath Rao's family, another victim of the attack. Karnataka's government has pledged Rs 10 lakh compensation per family for the lives lost. The assault, one of the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama attack, left 25 Indian nationals dead and several others injured, invoking strong reactions nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)