Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Maintains Confidence Amid U.S. Economic Speculations

Norway's $1.7 trillion sovereign wealth fund, heavily invested in the U.S., remains unshaken by rumors of potential asset seizures, as confirmed by its CEO Nicolai Tangen. Over half of the fund's assets, primarily equities, treasuries, and real estate, were U.S.-based as of last year.

Responding to concerns about U.S. economic policies leading to asset risks, Tangen assured that while such risks are analyzed, they aren't deemed credible. The fund, managed by Norges Bank Investment Management, constantly evaluates risk but hasn't made recent contact with its custodian, Citibank, regarding asset safety.

The fund, investing Norway's oil and gas revenues, is one of the world's leading investors, also involved in bonds and renewable energies. Despite facing a significant first-quarter loss due to tech sector downturns, it reinforces its confidence in U.S. treasuries as stable financial assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)