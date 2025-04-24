Escalating Tensions in Jammu and Kashmir: Fierce Encounters and Persistent Ops
A deadly encounter unfolded in the Dudu Basantgarh area of Udhampur as security forces engage terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. Joint operations continue in Poonch and Pahalgam following attacks, raising tensions in the region. The White Knight Corps of the Indian Army mourns the loss of a Braveheart soldier.
- Country:
- India
In the Dudu Basantgarh area of Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, an intense encounter between security forces and terrorists is currently underway. Earlier, an Army jawan succumbed to his injuries during the clash that broke out in the district, authorities confirmed.
Acting on specific intelligence, a joint operation was initiated today in Basantgarh, Udhampur. The confrontation began, leading to heavy firefight. Tragically, one of our Braveheart soldiers sustained severe injuries in the opening exchange and later died despite extensive medical efforts, the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army reported on X. More updates on the ongoing operation are being awaited.
Simultaneously, the Indian Army's Romeo Force and the Special Operations Group (SOG) persisted with their joint operation on Thursday for the tenth consecutive day in the dense forests of Lasana in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch to locate terrorists believed to be hiding there. These search operations commenced on April 15 after a recent exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists on April 14. The security personnel have cordoned off the area to conduct thorough searches.
Officials reported that terrorists opened fire on the Romeo Force personnel, injuring a security member near Lasana village, a location on the National Highway linking Poonch to Jammu. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a gruesome attack by terrorists claimed the lives of 26 tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, marking it as one of the deadliest attacks in the Valley since the Pulwama strike of 2019.
(With inputs from agencies.)
