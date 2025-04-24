J&K Unites Against Terror: CM Omar Abdullah Leads Firm Stand!
In a decisive all-party meeting led by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, a unified resolution was passed condemning the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The resolution underscored solidarity and commitment to justice, with a call to all entities to resist provocations and protect regional harmony and Kashmiri citizens.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah led an all-party meeting in Srinagar in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. This meeting culminated in a resolute and unified condemnation of the brutal incident that occurred on April 22, 2025.
Expressing profound grief, CM Omar Abdullah announced a resolution adopted in collective solidarity, condemning the assault as an affront to the values of Kashmiriyat. The Chief Minister highlighted the attack on innocent civilians as an act of barbarity, calling for unified resilience against such acts of terrorism.
He appealed to governments and societal leaders to safeguard Kashmiri students and citizens across regions, noting the commendable sacrifice of Shahid Syed Adil Hussain Shah in saving tourists. The meeting emphasized unity and perseverance in maintaining peace and development throughout Jammu and Kashmir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Omar Abdullah
- Pahalgam
- terrorist attack
- resolution
- Kashmiriyat
- peace
- unity
- solidarity
ALSO READ
Taiwan Seeks Swift Resolution in U.S. Tariff Talks
Taiwan Seeks Resolution in Tariff Tussle with U.S.
Path of sacrifice, liberalism, all-encompassing pluralism of Cong truly embodiment of Indian nationalism: AICC resolution.
Congress Passes Influential 'Nyay Path' Resolution
Idea of nationalism for Cong is one that binds people; BJP, RSS' nationalism model aims to erase India's diversity: AICC resolution.