J&K Unites Against Terror: CM Omar Abdullah Leads Firm Stand!

In a significant political development, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah led an all-party meeting in Srinagar in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. This meeting culminated in a resolute and unified condemnation of the brutal incident that occurred on April 22, 2025.

Expressing profound grief, CM Omar Abdullah announced a resolution adopted in collective solidarity, condemning the assault as an affront to the values of Kashmiriyat. The Chief Minister highlighted the attack on innocent civilians as an act of barbarity, calling for unified resilience against such acts of terrorism.

He appealed to governments and societal leaders to safeguard Kashmiri students and citizens across regions, noting the commendable sacrifice of Shahid Syed Adil Hussain Shah in saving tourists. The meeting emphasized unity and perseverance in maintaining peace and development throughout Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)