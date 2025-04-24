China and Kenya Forge 'All-Weather' Partnership
China and Kenya have strengthened their ties, forming an 'all-weather' partnership aimed at enhancing China-Africa cooperation. The collaboration focuses on infrastructure development, economic stability, and multilateral support amid global uncertainties. Key projects include rail and highway improvements, with significant Chinese investment bolstering Kenya's economic growth.
In a significant diplomatic move, China and Kenya have elevated their relationship to a 'new level,' forming an 'all-weather' partnership. During a meeting in Beijing, Presidents Xi Jinping and William Ruto committed to fostering China-Africa solidarity to enhance global stability.
This strategic collaboration, a core element of China's Belt and Road Initiative, emphasizes infrastructure development. Notable projects include the extension of the standard gauge railway to Uganda's border and expansion of a major highway, projects critical to Kenya's economic growth.
While the specifics of these investments weren't detailed, prior estimates from Kenyan authorities suggest a multibillion-dollar scale. Both nations also vowed to uphold WTO principles and resist unilateral sanctions, reinforcing their stance against global economic hegemony.
(With inputs from agencies.)
