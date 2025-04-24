China and Kenya Forge 'All-Weather' Partnership

In a significant diplomatic move, China and Kenya have elevated their relationship to a 'new level,' forming an 'all-weather' partnership. During a meeting in Beijing, Presidents Xi Jinping and William Ruto committed to fostering China-Africa solidarity to enhance global stability.

This strategic collaboration, a core element of China's Belt and Road Initiative, emphasizes infrastructure development. Notable projects include the extension of the standard gauge railway to Uganda's border and expansion of a major highway, projects critical to Kenya's economic growth.

While the specifics of these investments weren't detailed, prior estimates from Kenyan authorities suggest a multibillion-dollar scale. Both nations also vowed to uphold WTO principles and resist unilateral sanctions, reinforcing their stance against global economic hegemony.

(With inputs from agencies.)