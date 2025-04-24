Left Menu

China and Kenya Forge 'All-Weather' Partnership

China and Kenya have strengthened their ties, forming an 'all-weather' partnership aimed at enhancing China-Africa cooperation. The collaboration focuses on infrastructure development, economic stability, and multilateral support amid global uncertainties. Key projects include rail and highway improvements, with significant Chinese investment bolstering Kenya's economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 19:45 IST
China and Kenya Forge 'All-Weather' Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic move, China and Kenya have elevated their relationship to a 'new level,' forming an 'all-weather' partnership. During a meeting in Beijing, Presidents Xi Jinping and William Ruto committed to fostering China-Africa solidarity to enhance global stability.

This strategic collaboration, a core element of China's Belt and Road Initiative, emphasizes infrastructure development. Notable projects include the extension of the standard gauge railway to Uganda's border and expansion of a major highway, projects critical to Kenya's economic growth.

While the specifics of these investments weren't detailed, prior estimates from Kenyan authorities suggest a multibillion-dollar scale. Both nations also vowed to uphold WTO principles and resist unilateral sanctions, reinforcing their stance against global economic hegemony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025