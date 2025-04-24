Powergrid Launches Solar Operations in Nagda
Powergrid announced the initiation of commercial operations at its 85 MW solar plant in Nagda, Madhya Pradesh. The project, developed through its subsidiary Powergrid Energy Services Ltd, officially began operations on April 24th, marking a significant stride in solar energy deployment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Powergrid has announced that its 85 MW solar power plant situated in Nagda, Madhya Pradesh has commenced commercial operations as of April 24.
The development is carried out through its wholly owned subsidiary, Powergrid Energy Services Ltd, reflecting the company's commitment to expanding renewable energy resources.
This solar initiative marks a pivotal advancement in Powergrid's sustainable energy strategy, enhancing its portfolio in the renewable sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SA Renewable Energy Masterplan Paves the Way for Growth and Investment
Pralhad Joshi Reviews Key Agricultural & Renewable Energy Schemes with UP CM
AI supercharges renewable energy, but cyber risks cast a shadow
Ukraine's Push for Nuclear Safety and Renewable Energy in Chornobyl's Shadow
Eskom Launches Renewable Energy Unit as Minister George Backs Bold Green Shift