Left Menu

Powergrid Launches Solar Operations in Nagda

Powergrid announced the initiation of commercial operations at its 85 MW solar plant in Nagda, Madhya Pradesh. The project, developed through its subsidiary Powergrid Energy Services Ltd, officially began operations on April 24th, marking a significant stride in solar energy deployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:13 IST
Powergrid Launches Solar Operations in Nagda
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Powergrid has announced that its 85 MW solar power plant situated in Nagda, Madhya Pradesh has commenced commercial operations as of April 24.

The development is carried out through its wholly owned subsidiary, Powergrid Energy Services Ltd, reflecting the company's commitment to expanding renewable energy resources.

This solar initiative marks a pivotal advancement in Powergrid's sustainable energy strategy, enhancing its portfolio in the renewable sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025