Powergrid Launches Solar Operations in Nagda

Powergrid has announced that its 85 MW solar power plant situated in Nagda, Madhya Pradesh has commenced commercial operations as of April 24.

The development is carried out through its wholly owned subsidiary, Powergrid Energy Services Ltd, reflecting the company's commitment to expanding renewable energy resources.

This solar initiative marks a pivotal advancement in Powergrid's sustainable energy strategy, enhancing its portfolio in the renewable sector.

