Karnataka Governor Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack Amid National Tensions
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot paid respects to terror attack victim Bharat Bhushan, denouncing the violence in Pahalgam. The Indian government, responding sternly to Pakistan, has suspended visa services and revoked visas for Pakistan nationals. The Karnataka government has united in solidarity against the attack, emphasizing national integrity and stringent security responses.
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot visited the home of Bharat Bhushan, a victim of the Pahalgam terror attack, offering condolences and expressing solidarity with the bereaved family. Governor Gehlot strongly condemned the attack on tourists and assured that the Government of India would respond decisively to such heinous acts.
Following his visit, the Governor praised the efforts of the Karnataka state government in ensuring the swift return of stranded tourists from Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed the passage of a resolution condemning the attack and pointed to intelligence failures at the national level.
The incident, which left 26 dead, including an Indian and a Nepali, prompted India to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty and visa services for Pakistani nationals. Prime Minister Modi's administration has taken firm steps against Pakistan, including closing the Attari Check Post and revoking travel privileges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
