Delhi's Dignity Drive: A Campaign for Beggar Rehabilitation

The Delhi government plans to survey beggars across the city to offer counselling, skill development, and vocational training. This initiative aims to provide a dignified livelihood to around 8,000 individuals under the SMILE scheme. The program will involve rescue, rehabilitation, and support, particularly for vulnerable groups like children and the elderly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:24 IST
The Delhi government has launched an ambitious campaign to rehabilitate beggars through a comprehensive survey aimed at providing counselling and vocational training. Spearheaded by the social welfare department, the effort looks to empower beggars with skills that pave the way for dignified livelihoods.

The survey will target nine hotspot areas in Delhi, including Karol Bagh and Shahdara, and will be executed in collaboration with reputed NGOs. This initiative forms a core part of the SMILE scheme focused on supporting marginalized individuals in establishing sustainable enterprises.

The strategic plan involves sheltering beggars, granting them legal identity proofs, and referring those with substance dependency to de-addiction centres. The program aims to reach 8,000 individuals by 2025-26, with a specific focus on vulnerable groups like children, women, and the differently-abled.

