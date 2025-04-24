Wall Street Soars Amid Positive Earnings and Trade Hopes

Wall Street witnessed a significant upswing on Thursday, with major indices climbing as investors responded positively to promising corporate earnings and potential de-escalation in the U.S.-China trade conflict.

Tech leader ServiceNow and toy manufacturer Hasbro emerged at the top of the S&P 500, each reporting impressive quarterly results that propelled their stock values by 14.8% and 15.7% respectively. This resulted in a 2.7% boost to the information technology sector, supported further by megacap stock increases.

Recent comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated a need to renegotiate unsustainable tariffs, a notion that temporarily buoyed the market despite the ongoing uncertainty in trade relations. Earnings results have so far surpassed predictions, aiding sentiment in troubled markets still grappling with geopolitical tensions and policy shifts.

