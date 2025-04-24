United Against Terror: Political Leaders Show Solidarity in Wake of Pahalgam Attack
In a rare display of political camaraderie, leaders from various parties united in an all-party meeting, led by J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, to firmly condemn the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack. They adopted a unified resolution, vowing to work together towards peace and communal harmony in the region.
- Country:
- India
In an extraordinary display of unity, political leaders from diverse parties stood together in an all-party meeting convened by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to condemn the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22. This gathering resulted in the adoption of a unified resolution by all parties, denouncing the attack and reinforcing a shared commitment to peace and justice.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the collective grief shared over the attack, which he described as a 'direct assault on the values of Kashmiriyat and the idea of India.' He expressed his deepest sympathies for the families affected by the tragedy. Senior political leaders such as Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra and Democratic Progressive Azad Party President Ghulam Nabi Azad echoed this sentiment, highlighting the need for strengthened measures to ensure civilian safety and uphold communal harmony.
Ghulam Nabi Azad spoke of the powerful unity among Hindus and Muslims in the region, reiterating the nation's support for those impacted by the Pahalgam incident. Calls for sustained calm and cooperation with the Indian and Pakistani governments were voiced, emphasizing that the event should not be politicized. A proposal for a memorial and posthumous awards for bravery was also put forward. As a tribute to the lives lost, a two-minute silence was observed at the meeting's inception, underscoring the collective resolve and sorrow shared by the leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Security Forces Intensify Search Operations in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Police Takes Bold Action Against Illegal Arms Trainees
Zero Tolerance: Jammu and Kashmir's Crackdown on Terror Sympathizers
22 Charged in Jammu and Kashmir Corruption Scandal
Tragedy Strikes: College Bus Accident in Jammu and Kashmir Claims Two Lives