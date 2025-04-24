Former Minister Mahesh Joshi Arrested in Jal Jeevan Mission Scam

In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken former Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi into custody concerning the Jal Jeevan Mission scam. Joshi has maintained his innocence, asserting he has neither engaged in irregularities nor accepted any illicit funds. The minister claims the charges are retaliatory, stemming from actions he took against others.

Amid the unfolding legal proceedings, Joshi revealed his personal distress, describing his wife's critical condition and reiterating his hope for legal vindication. 'I have full faith in the law and am sure that justice will prevail,' Joshi affirmed, as he addressed the media regarding his arrest.

Previously, the ED arrested individuals tied to the case, including Sanjay Badaya, an alleged middleman, and Mahesh Mittal, a contractor. These arrests have been part of the ongoing investigation into corruption allegations involving the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission in Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)