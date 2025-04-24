Left Menu

Celebrating 22 Years of SWAGAT: Transforming Grievance Redressal in India

The SWAGAT initiative, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2003, marks its 22nd anniversary. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel highlighted its impact on good governance, emphasizing how it revolutionized grievance redressal through technology, benefitting citizens with an efficient, paperless system that addresses issues swiftly and transparently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 23:53 IST
Today marks the 22nd anniversary of "SWAGAT," a technology-driven grievance redressal initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2003. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel praised the program for setting a new benchmark in good governance, as noted in an official statement.

The SWAGAT initiative has significantly transformed people's lives by providing an impactful and efficient means of resolving grievances in a paperless, transparent, and hassle-free platform. It successfully bridged the gap between the government and citizens, ensuring the fast and systematic resolution of issues, notably benefiting the underprivileged and rural communities.

During April's State SWAGAT program, Chief Minister Patel addressed applicants' concerns across varied sectors such as education, agriculture, and land management, demonstrating the government's commitment to responsive governance. The program has continually adapted, introducing an auto-escalation system on Good Governance Day, December 25, which enhanced its citizen-focused nature.

Internationally recognized and awarded, including by the United Nations and the Government of India, SWAGAT effectively addresses thousands of grievances annually. More than 3,700 applications were received in April 2025 alone, with about half resolved on the spot, reflecting its efficiency and the government's proactive approach.

