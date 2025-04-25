India Suspends Indus Water Treaty Amid Rising Tensions

The Indian government has temporarily suspended the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan amid rising tensions following a deadly terror attack near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. Sources confirmed on Friday that Jal Shakti Ministry Secretary Debashree Mukherjee formally notified her Pakistani counterpart of the significant diplomatic measure.

The decision to hold the 1960 treaty in abeyance was communicated as part of a broader strategy to reassess obligations under the treaty's various articles and annexures, citing fundamental changes since its execution. This follows a high-level meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs addressing the attack's fallout.

In addition to suspending the historic water-sharing agreement, the Indian government announced several diplomatic actions, including closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals, and urging reductions in high commission officer numbers. These decisions come in the wake of a terrorist attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian and one Nepali tourist in Pahalgam.

