India Suspends Indus Water Treaty Amid Rising Tensions
In response to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India has announced the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan. Diplomatic measures include closing an integrated check post and suspending visa exemptions. The move reflects a reassessment of treaty terms due to changed circumstances since its inception in 1960.
- Country:
- India
The Indian government has temporarily suspended the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan amid rising tensions following a deadly terror attack near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. Sources confirmed on Friday that Jal Shakti Ministry Secretary Debashree Mukherjee formally notified her Pakistani counterpart of the significant diplomatic measure.
The decision to hold the 1960 treaty in abeyance was communicated as part of a broader strategy to reassess obligations under the treaty's various articles and annexures, citing fundamental changes since its execution. This follows a high-level meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs addressing the attack's fallout.
In addition to suspending the historic water-sharing agreement, the Indian government announced several diplomatic actions, including closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals, and urging reductions in high commission officer numbers. These decisions come in the wake of a terrorist attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian and one Nepali tourist in Pahalgam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Profile Extradition: The Arrival of Mumbai Terror Attack Accused
Advocate Narender Mann Appointed as Special Public Prosecutor for Mumbai Terror Attack Case
Justice Served: Extradition of 2008 Mumbai Terror Attacks Accused
Calls for Justice: Tahawwur Rana's Case Reignites 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Memories
Extradited Lahore Man Faces Trial in India for 2008 Terror Attacks