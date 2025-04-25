Tragic Hit-and-Run Near Khan Market: SUV Strikes Down Pedestrian
A man was fatally struck by an SUV near Khan Market, New Delhi on Thursday morning. Police are investigating the crime, spurred by CCTV evidence showing the SUV fleeing the scene. Efforts are ongoing to identify the suspect and vehicle involved in this hit-and-run incident.
A man was tragically killed early Thursday morning in a hit-and-run incident near New Delhi's Khan Market. The victim, aged between 30 and 35, was struck by an SUV while crossing the road.
According to Delhi Police, they received a distress call around 6:45 am after the incident. Upon arriving at the Khan Market signal, officers found the man lying in a pool of blood and rushed him to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by medical staff.
CCTV footage showed the SUV didn't stop after hitting the man. An investigation is underway to trace the vehicle and identify the suspect. A case has been registered, and police are working tirelessly to solve this crime.
