Left Menu

Tragic Hit-and-Run Near Khan Market: SUV Strikes Down Pedestrian

A man was fatally struck by an SUV near Khan Market, New Delhi on Thursday morning. Police are investigating the crime, spurred by CCTV evidence showing the SUV fleeing the scene. Efforts are ongoing to identify the suspect and vehicle involved in this hit-and-run incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 09:52 IST
Tragic Hit-and-Run Near Khan Market: SUV Strikes Down Pedestrian
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was tragically killed early Thursday morning in a hit-and-run incident near New Delhi's Khan Market. The victim, aged between 30 and 35, was struck by an SUV while crossing the road.

According to Delhi Police, they received a distress call around 6:45 am after the incident. Upon arriving at the Khan Market signal, officers found the man lying in a pool of blood and rushed him to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by medical staff.

CCTV footage showed the SUV didn't stop after hitting the man. An investigation is underway to trace the vehicle and identify the suspect. A case has been registered, and police are working tirelessly to solve this crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025