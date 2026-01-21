Left Menu

Snatchers Nabbed: Swift Action by Delhi Police

Delhi Police arrested four individuals suspected of snatching on Narela–Alipur Road. The incident occurred at 11 pm on January 12, when a man returning from work was robbed of his phone, cash, and IDs. Officers quickly apprehended the suspects and recovered the stolen items.

Updated: 21-01-2026 21:05 IST
Snatchers Nabbed: Swift Action by Delhi Police
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift operation, the Delhi Police successfully apprehended four individuals suspected of being part of a snatchers' gang operating in the northern outskirts of the city. According to officials, the arrests were made on the Narela–Alipur Road, a notorious route for petty crimes.

The arrest followed a late-night robbery on January 12, where a 45-year-old man was victimized as he made his way home from work in Pooth Khurd. The suspects intercepted the man around 11 pm, forcibly taking his phone, cash, driving license, and vehicle registration papers.

Following the incident, multiple police teams were mobilized, leading to the identification and arrest of the four accused—Vikas, Harender, Abhishek, and Raj Kumar. Officials confirmed that all stolen items were successfully recovered from the suspects, delivering a stern message against crime in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

