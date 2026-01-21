Snatchers Nabbed: Swift Action by Delhi Police

In a swift operation, the Delhi Police successfully apprehended four individuals suspected of being part of a snatchers' gang operating in the northern outskirts of the city. According to officials, the arrests were made on the Narela–Alipur Road, a notorious route for petty crimes.

The arrest followed a late-night robbery on January 12, where a 45-year-old man was victimized as he made his way home from work in Pooth Khurd. The suspects intercepted the man around 11 pm, forcibly taking his phone, cash, driving license, and vehicle registration papers.

Following the incident, multiple police teams were mobilized, leading to the identification and arrest of the four accused—Vikas, Harender, Abhishek, and Raj Kumar. Officials confirmed that all stolen items were successfully recovered from the suspects, delivering a stern message against crime in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)