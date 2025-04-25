Haryana's Cyclothon 2.0: Empowering the Fight Against Drug Abuse

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has propelled the Drug-Free Haryana Cyclothon 2.0 into action in Jind, having commenced this initiative previously in Panchkula, Faridabad, and Gurugram. The event aligns with the state's robust campaign against drug abuse, involving mass participation to heighten awareness and resolve.

Delivering a speech in Faridabad earlier this month, CM Saini described the cyclothon as a revolutionary undertaking in the fight against drugs. Originating from Hisar on April 5, the path traverses through significant districts like Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Narnaul, Rewari, and Palwal, as it progresses towards Gurugram.

The initiative aims to reach every village in the state over the coming weeks, outpacing its predecessor which significantly engaged over 1.77 lakh cyclists and more than 5.25 lakh citizens. The overarching strategy involves public awareness, de-addiction, rehabilitation, and robust action against illicit drug activities, supported by a Special Task Force, de-addiction centers, and a responsive helpline and portal.

