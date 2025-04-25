Left Menu

Haryana's Cyclothon 2.0: Empowering the Fight Against Drug Abuse

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched Drug-Free Haryana Cyclothon 2.0 in Jind, promoting a drug-free campaign. Covering every village, this initiative encourages participation against drug abuse, with a previous event witnessing substantial involvement. The government's strategy includes awareness, de-addiction, and action against traffickers, supporting affected individuals with a helpline and portal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 09:56 IST
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini flags off Cyclothon 2.0 in Jind, Haryana (Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has propelled the Drug-Free Haryana Cyclothon 2.0 into action in Jind, having commenced this initiative previously in Panchkula, Faridabad, and Gurugram. The event aligns with the state's robust campaign against drug abuse, involving mass participation to heighten awareness and resolve.

Delivering a speech in Faridabad earlier this month, CM Saini described the cyclothon as a revolutionary undertaking in the fight against drugs. Originating from Hisar on April 5, the path traverses through significant districts like Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Narnaul, Rewari, and Palwal, as it progresses towards Gurugram.

The initiative aims to reach every village in the state over the coming weeks, outpacing its predecessor which significantly engaged over 1.77 lakh cyclists and more than 5.25 lakh citizens. The overarching strategy involves public awareness, de-addiction, rehabilitation, and robust action against illicit drug activities, supported by a Special Task Force, de-addiction centers, and a responsive helpline and portal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

