Madhya Pradesh Cracks Down on Stubble Burning Practices

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has declared that farmers involved in stubble burning will be ineligible for farmer welfare schemes starting May 1. The stringent action comes amid growing environmental concerns associated with the practice.

Addressing the issue on Thursday, Yadav stated that the state would exclude non-compliant farmers from crop procurement at the minimum support price (MSP). By enforcing this measure, the government hopes to discourage stubble burning, which exacerbates air pollution and depletes soil nutrients.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the ban on stubble burning seeks to enhance land fertility and safeguard the environment. This decision underscores Madhya Pradesh's commitment to sustainable farming practices, effective from the first of May.

