Army Chief to Reinforce Anti-Terror Measures Post Pahalgam Attack

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has called upon Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi to take decisive measures in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The General was urged to bring the culprits to justice and intensify efforts to dismantle the terror infrastructure within the region.

During a high-level meeting, Lt. Gov. Sinha emphasized the country's reliance on the valor of the armed forces and police. He stressed the necessity for synchronized operations between the army, police, and CAPFs to detect and neutralize the perpetrators and enablers of such attacks.

Army Chief Dwivedi, who visited Srinagar to assess the security scenario, was briefed by senior commanders on ongoing initiatives to counter terrorist threats. The meeting reviewed various strategic and tactical measures to improve security and ensure a cohesive response among agencies to counter cross-border threats effectively.

