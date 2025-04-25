Left Menu

Army Chief to Reinforce Anti-Terror Measures Post Pahalgam Attack

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has urged Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi to address the Pahalgam terror attack by bringing those responsible to justice and dismantling the terrorism infrastructure. The high-level meeting emphasized integrated efforts among security agencies to enhance security and neutralize threats in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 13:39 IST
J-K LG Manoj Sinha reviews security with Army Chief (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has called upon Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi to take decisive measures in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The General was urged to bring the culprits to justice and intensify efforts to dismantle the terror infrastructure within the region.

During a high-level meeting, Lt. Gov. Sinha emphasized the country's reliance on the valor of the armed forces and police. He stressed the necessity for synchronized operations between the army, police, and CAPFs to detect and neutralize the perpetrators and enablers of such attacks.

Army Chief Dwivedi, who visited Srinagar to assess the security scenario, was briefed by senior commanders on ongoing initiatives to counter terrorist threats. The meeting reviewed various strategic and tactical measures to improve security and ensure a cohesive response among agencies to counter cross-border threats effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

