Left Menu

LIC Housing Finance Cuts Rates: Home Loans Now More Affordable

LIC Housing Finance has reduced its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points after the Reserve Bank of India's recent policy rate cut. This move is set to make home loans cheaper for both new and existing borrowers, with revised interest rates starting at 8% effective April 28.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 13:48 IST
LIC Housing Finance Cuts Rates: Home Loans Now More Affordable
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mortgage firm LIC Housing Finance announced a reduction in its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points following the Reserve Bank of India's recent policy rate cut.

This adjustment will lower costs for both existing and prospective home loan borrowers, making loans more affordable, according to the LIC subsidiary's statement.

The updated rates, effective from April 28, will start at 8%, reflecting the adjusted LIC Housing Prime Lending Rate (LHPLR), which is used as a benchmark for setting loan interest rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025