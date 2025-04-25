LIC Housing Finance Cuts Rates: Home Loans Now More Affordable

Mortgage firm LIC Housing Finance announced a reduction in its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points following the Reserve Bank of India's recent policy rate cut.

This adjustment will lower costs for both existing and prospective home loan borrowers, making loans more affordable, according to the LIC subsidiary's statement.

The updated rates, effective from April 28, will start at 8%, reflecting the adjusted LIC Housing Prime Lending Rate (LHPLR), which is used as a benchmark for setting loan interest rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)