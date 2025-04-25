Left Menu

UK Approves Pioneering Carbon Storage Project Led by Eni

The UK has approved a major carbon storage project, pivotal for the HyNet industrial cluster. Essar Energy Transition will play a significant role in capturing CO2 from industries in north-west England and North Wales. Eni received permits for Liverpool Bay CCS, a key part of the initiative.

Updated: 25-04-2025 15:43 IST
The United Kingdom has given the go-ahead for a groundbreaking carbon storage venture, naming Eni the anchor role in the initiative. Approved by the North Sea Transition Authority, the permits are part of an effort to minimize carbon emissions from North West England and North Wales. The Liverpool Bay CO2 transportation and storage system will assist the HyNet industrial cluster in storing 109 million tonnes of carbon dioxide over 25 years, equivalent to removing 60 million cars from the roads annually.

Essar Energy Transition (EET) takes pride in contributing significantly to the project. EET's Hydrogen Production Plant (HPP1) is slated to become the UK's first large-scale low-carbon hydrogen facility, with an annual CO2 capture capacity of 600,000 tonnes. This technology is expected to further establish EET's Stanlow Manufacturing Complex as a leading energy transition hub.

Optimism is high as Eni steps into the construction phase, promising substantial investment, job creation, and industrial growth across the region. As essential infrastructure materializes, Stanlow's position as a decarbonization leader becomes increasingly prominent, aligning with its goal of boosting fuel security and advancing sustainable technologies.

