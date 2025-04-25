Funding Shortfall Threatens WFP's Mission in Sudan Amid Escalating Crisis

The World Food Programme (WFP) issued a stark warning on Friday, indicating a looming funding shortage that threatens its ability to support individuals experiencing acute food shortages in Sudan. This potential crisis comes as global donor states continue to cut back on humanitarian funding. The United Nations agency highlighted a shortfall of $698 million against its $800 million appeal intended to assist seven million people from May to September.

Due to existing financial constraints, the WFP has already had to reduce rations in famine-prone areas to 70% of the standard allotment, equating to 2100 kcal per day. Samantha Chattaraj, WFP's Sudan Country Office Emergency Coordinator, emphasized the urgent need for consistent funding as the region enters both the rainy and hunger seasons, coupled with increasing conflict and displacements.

The conflict in Sudan, ignited by a power struggle between the army and the Rapid Support Forces in April 2023, has caused millions of displacements. The WFP is actively mobilizing resources countrywide, targeting those displaced from places like North Darfur's Zamzam camp. Despite bureaucratic and security challenges, the WFP managed to assist four million people in March, marking its highest monthly aid efforts since the conflict began.

(With inputs from agencies.)