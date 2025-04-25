Left Menu

Trump Administration Shifts Diplomatic Focus, Alters Climate and Energy Offices

The Trump administration has reorganized the State Department's climate and energy offices, terminating federal employees involved in global climate policy. This shift comes amid US withdrawal from international climate agreements. The Bureau of Energy Resources will merge with the Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs, reflecting a focus on American energy expansion.

Updated: 25-04-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 21:25 IST
The Trump administration has terminated federal employees responsible for overseeing U.S. global climate policy and climate aid, signaling a shift in the nation's diplomatic priorities, as confirmed by the State Department on Friday. These individuals were key players in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change negotiations.

Office staff also represented the U.S. in the shipping and aviation sectors at the ICAO and IMO. Their dismissal follows President Trump's announcement to exit the Paris climate agreement and ongoing international maritime discussions aimed at achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

While the U.S. remains involved with ICAO's CORSIA and its 2050 net-zero carbon goal, questions linger about the future role of these commitments. The State Department criticizes the previous climate policies and aims for 'American energy dominance' by integrating the Bureau of Energy Resources into economic affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

