Delhi High Court Grants Bail to Medha Patkar Amid Legal Tussle

The Delhi High Court has postponed the sentencing of social activist Medha Patkar, providing interim relief by granting her bail. Patkar, who had been arrested after a non-bailable warrant was issued against her, was convicted in a defamation case filed by current Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena dating back to 2001.

Initially, the appellate court had sentenced Patkar to a year of probation and ordered her to pay Rs 1 lakh to Saxena as compensation. However, Patkar challenged this order in the High Court. Justice Shalinder Kaur, after hearing the submissions, has requested a response from VK Saxena within two weeks.

In the meantime, the Delhi High Court has deferred her sentence until May 20, pending further proceedings. Justice Kaur ordered Patkar's release on bail, contingent on posting a personal bond of Rs 25,000 with one surety, in response to her arrest following the non-compliance of a previous trial court order. Senior advocates argue Patkar's actions were lawful.

