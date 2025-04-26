Left Menu

Mizoram University Celebrates Silver Jubilee with Grand Event

Mizoram University marked its Silver Jubilee with a foundation day celebration attended by Governor General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh and Ambassador (Retd) Gurjit Singh. The event highlighted the university's achievements, including its NAAC 'A' Grade accreditation, and its significant role in implementing India's Act East Policy.

Updated: 26-04-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 10:02 IST
Mizoram Governor and Chief Rector of Mizoram University, General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd) (Photo/@MizoramGovernor). Image Credit: ANI
Mizoram University celebrated its Silver Jubilee and Foundation Day on Friday, with Chief Rector and Mizoram Governor, General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd), commending the university's progress over 25 years. The event also saw the official launch of the Silver Jubilee Logo.

Governor Singh acknowledged the contributions of MZU's faculty, staff, and students, emphasizing the university's importance in advancing higher education in the North East. He praised its infrastructure, NAAC 'A' Grade accreditation, and consistent NIRF top 100 ranking.

Ambassador (Retd) Gurjit Singh underscored the university's role in the Act East Policy, as MZU aims to strengthen ties with South East Asian countries. The Silver Jubilee programme will run till 2026, featuring academic, cultural, and community events.

