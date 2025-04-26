Amid Pahalgam Attack Fallout, India Tightens Visa Rules for Pakistani Nationals

In the wake of the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack, the Uttar Pradesh government has repatriated four Pakistani women who were visiting Bulandshahr on tourist visas, according to officials on Saturday. Superintendent of Police Shankar Prasad confirmed that the women were sent back to Pakistan via the Wagah-Attari border.

This move comes after the Ministry of External Affairs announced on April 24 that all current valid visas for Pakistani nationals have been revoked as of April 27. However, medical visas remain valid until April 29. The ministry has instructed all Pakistani citizens in India to exit before their visas expire.

The devastating Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives and caused numerous injuries, has led to significant ramifications for Pakistani nationals residing on both short and long-term visas in India's border villages, such as Jaisalmer. Approximately 6,000 Pakistanis in Jaisalmer and 20,000 in Rajasthan are affected by government directives.

Meanwhile, a coordinated effort by law enforcement agencies, including the Special Operations Group and the Crime Branch, resulted in the detention of over 550 Bangladeshi individuals in Ahmedabad and Surat for residing in India with forged documents. Investigations and deportation proceedings are underway.

Officials confirmed these individuals were using counterfeit papers for residency. The operations reflect India's tightened immigration measures following the terrorist attack. (ANI)

