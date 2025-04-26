Left Menu

Karnataka Unites Against Pahalgam Attack: A Call for Justice

Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader demands strict punishment for perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, including three from Karnataka. The nation stands in solidarity with the victims' families. Manjunath Rao, one of the victims, was honored in a final rite attended by Union Minister Prahlad Joshi.

Updated: 26-04-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 10:56 IST
Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader has issued a call for severe punishment against those responsible for the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, emphasizing national unity in support of the victims' families. In the attack, three individuals from Karnataka tragically lost their lives, a loss the state mourns deeply.

The attack, which occurred on April 22, resulted in the deaths of 26 people, including a Nepali citizen, as terrorists targeted a group of tourists. In response, Khader expressed the solidarity of India with the grieving families, urging the government to take decisive action against the perpetrators and those behind them.

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi attended the final rites for one of the victims, Manjunath Rao, held in Shivamogga. Rao, who was on a family trip, was fatally shot in the attack. His wife, Pallavi Manjunath, and family friend, Dattatreya, expressed their sorrow, calling on the government to ensure justice.

Following the attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) implemented several key measures, including five significant decisions, highlighting the gravity of the situation. The abeyance of the Indus Waters Treaty was among the steps taken in response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

