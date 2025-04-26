Pune Court Summons Rahul Gandhi Over Savarkar Remarks as SC Issues Stern Warning

A Pune court has issued a summons to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with a defamation lawsuit over his comments on freedom fighter VD Savarkar. The court has requested that Gandhi appear before it on May 9. This legal action stems from remarks Gandhi made in London several months ago.

Gandhi's controversial statement alleged that Savarkar and his associates took pleasure in violence against a Muslim individual. He labeled such actions as cowardly. Following these remarks, the Supreme Court on Friday warned Gandhi against making such inflammatory comments about freedom fighters in the future, threatening potential consequences.

The Supreme Court also highlighted a historical inconsistency, questioning whether Gandhi was aware that his grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, had once praised Savarkar in a letter. The bench, including Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan, expressed disapproval of Gandhi's comments and emphasized the importance of understanding the historical context before speaking.

Justice Datta criticized Gandhi's statements by drawing parallels to Mahatma Gandhi, who used formal language in his correspondences with British officials. The bench cautioned against making uninformed remarks about freedom fighters, highlighting Savarkar's revered status in Maharashtra. Justice Datta stressed that any further statements could lead to serious judicial repercussions.

The Supreme Court bench decided to stay the criminal defamation proceedings against Gandhi in a Lucknow court but conditioned this leniency on his commitment to refrain from making further comments about Savarkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)