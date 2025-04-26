Tragic Drowning in Satna: Community Mourns Loss of Three Young Lives

In a heartbreaking incident, three young boys lost their lives after drowning in the Amua dam, situated in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district. The tragedy unfolded on a Saturday afternoon as the youngsters ventured into deep waters while bathing.

The victims, identified as Abhijeet Rawat (8), Abhi Rawat (7), and Prince Rawat (9), drowned despite local villagers' efforts to rescue them. The incident, which occurred in Kandela village, prompted an immediate response from residents who raised an alarm and rushed to the scene. Unfortunately, the boys were retrieved from the water too late to save them.

The local authorities, including Majhgawan's Sub Divisional Magistrate Sumesh Dwivedi, have reached out to the bereaved families, providing necessary financial aid in their time of grief. The community mourns this tragic loss of young, innocent lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)