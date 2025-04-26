Left Menu

Pangi Valley Embraces Natural Farming Revolution

Pangi Valley residents celebrate its designation as the first natural farming subdivision in the state. The move is expected to boost local farmers' income and crop yields by transitioning from traditional methods to sustainable practices. The initiative aligns with local culture and enhances agricultural prospects in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 19:01 IST
Himachal Pradesh's Pangi valley announced as state's first sub-division of natural farming (Photo: Himachal Pradesh CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal development for the Pangi Valley, the region has been designated as the state's inaugural natural farming sub-division. This announcement, made by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, was met with enthusiasm by locals, who foresee greater economic opportunities from this shift in agricultural practices.

With a population of around 25,000 spread across 19 panchayats, the valley's reliance on agriculture and horticulture is significant. Natural farming methods promise to boost crop yields and income while minimizing disease risks associated with traditional farming. Residents like Ratto Devi bear testimony to the efficacy of these methods, praising natural bio-enhancers like 'ghanjivamrit' for improving production levels.

This transition marks a return to age-old practices, eschewing chemicals in favor of natural inputs, with indigenous cow dung playing a crucial role. With 90 percent of farmland under agriculture, the introduction of a new Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) is enhancing market access for apples and other produce. As the valley embraces this eco-friendly revolution, the region looks set to achieve new agricultural heights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

