Tripura Police Cracks Human Trafficking Racket with Key Arrests

The Agartala Government Railway Police, in collaboration with various forces, arrested five individuals connected to human trafficking in Tripura. The operation involved multiple locations and is linked to earlier arrests of Bangladeshi nationals. Authorities suspect a vast trafficking network, with more arrests likely as investigations continue.

Agartala Government Railway Police arrest five for their alleged involvement in human trafficking. (Photo: Agartala GRP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough against human trafficking, the Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP) in collaboration with the 81st Battalion BSF, Sonamura, and Jatrapur Police Stations have apprehended five individuals suspected of involvement in human trafficking within Tripura. According to an official release, the suspects were caught during operations in Kathalia Mura, Urmai, Majidabari, and Birampur regions.

The detained individuals have been identified as Jalil Miah, Md Hasan, Monir Hossain, Jashim Uddin, and Alamgir Hossain. They hail from areas in the Sepahijala District and have reportedly been absconding for an extended period. The GRP's operation, initiated from a confidential tip-off, marks a crucial step in dismantling trafficking networks in the region.

Authorities are conducting thorough interrogations of the suspects, anticipating further arrests. The individuals are set to appear in court, where police will seek their remand for continued investigation. This operation follows previous arrests of Bangladeshi nationals at the Agartala Railway Station, who purportedly planned to extend their route to southern India in what is suspected to be part of a larger smuggling and illegal immigration network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

