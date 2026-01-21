Congress Leaders Urge Action on Flood Relief and Infrastructure
A Congress delegation met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to discuss urgent public concerns. They addressed flood victim rehabilitation, infrastructure restoration, employee salary issues, and daily wager grievances. The chief minister promised to prioritize these genuine concerns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 21-01-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 21:06 IST
- Country:
- India
A delegation of Congress leaders, headed by Jammu and Kashmir unit working president Raman Bhalla, held talks with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to discuss significant public issues.
Key topics included relief for flood victims, infrastructure restoration, employee salaries, and longstanding issues faced by daily wagers.
Chief Minister Abdullah assured the delegation of prioritizing genuine concerns and addressing them promptly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
