Escalating Tensions: India-Pakistan Water Dispute Heats Up

Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Ajay Rai has lambasted Pakistan People's Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto over remarks concerning the Indus Water Treaty. In a statement to ANI, Rai emphasized the urgent need for stringent measures against inflammatory statements emanating from Pakistan, highlighting the alarming situation.

Addressing a gathering in Sukkur, Bhutto echoed his commitment to defending Pakistan's claim over the Indus River amid accusations against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's actions by the PPP. The situation unfolded following Modi's alleged unilateral suspension of the treaty and saw Bhutto rallying Pakistanis to stand firm.

Amid the heightened animosity, Rai referenced an incident involving Colonel Taimur Rahat at Pakistan's High Commission in London. Rai insisted on a decisive response from India and called on the British government to intervene firmly, stressing the importance of a robust rebuttal to any actions against India's military.

