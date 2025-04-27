Uttar Pradesh Farmers Surge: Over 4.2 Lakh Register for Wheat Season

Within a mere 42 days, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed an impressive registration surge of over 4.2 lakh farmers for the 2025-26 wheat procurement season. The state government revealed this statistic in a statement on Sunday, averaging more than 10,000 daily registrants.

Commencing on March 17, the wheat procurement drive has successfully facilitated the sale of roughly 6.57 lakh metric tonnes of wheat by over 1.19 lakh farmers. The program, which will run until June 15, has seen enthusiastic participation across the state's farming community. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials from the Food and Civil Supplies Department to ensure seamless operations at purchase centres.

Efforts to enhance farmer experience include provisions for clean drinking water and shaded areas at the centres. Registration via fcs.up.gov.in or the UP KISAN MITRA app remains compulsory for all sellers, with a dedicated helpline for resolving farmer issues efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)