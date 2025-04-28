Swift Evacuations in Sikkim Amid Adverse Weather Conditions

In a coordinated effort to address an unexpected weather emergency, Sikkim Police and the Indian Army executed a swift evacuation of nearly 200 stranded vehicles between Tsomgu and Thegu in East Sikkim, following a sudden onset of snowfall and hailstorm. Station House Officer (SHO) of Sherathang, Yogendra Gurung, documented the operation, illustrating the authorities' effective response.

In a precautionary measure, permits for travel to Nathula on the Indo-China border remain suspended. Additionally, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy conditions with intermittent rain or thundershowers across various parts of Sikkim.

Meanwhile, extensive landslides in north Sikkim, induced by a combination of cloudburst and incessant rainfall, have wrought havoc. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has swiftly initiated restoration works to reinstate partial road connectivity, essential for the evacuation of over 1,000 tourists. Heavy rainfall recorded up to 130 mm on April 24 caused significant damage to roads leading to key tourist sites like Lachen, Lachung, and the Valley of Flowers, disrupting Sikkim's vital tourism economy.

Under Project Swastik, BRO personnel have been tirelessly working to mend critical routes. Despite adverse weather, they have achieved notable progress, enabling one-way movement of light vehicles towards Lachung and facilitating evacuations via Donkyala Pass. Their relentless efforts have drawn widespread commendation from local communities, emphasizing the indispensable role of road infrastructure in the region's economic sustenance.

The situation remains precarious with severe weather continuing to batter north Sikkim. Authorities have announced the suspension of travel permits due to ongoing landslides. Superintendent Sonam Dechu Bhutia confirmed that permits for north Sikkim are cancelled due to the hazards posed by landslides at Munshithang and Lema/Bob.

Tourists and residents have been advised to avoid travel on affected routes amid concerns over possible further landslides and road threats. Sikkim's road infrastructure crisis underscores the urgency for robust measures to bolster the region's tourist-dependent economy against natural disasters.

