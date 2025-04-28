Left Menu

Owaisi Demands Strong Retaliation Against Pakistan

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi criticized Pakistan for inciting Hindu-Muslim tensions via the Pahalgam terror attack. He urged the Indian government to enlist Pakistan in the FATF grey list and take decisive actions, including cyber and naval strategies, while advocating for national unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 12:38 IST
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi launched a scathing critique against Pakistan on Monday, accusing the nation of provoking religious discord in India through its support for terrorism. Owaisi highlighted that the recent Pahalgam terror attack was a deliberate act to incite conflict between Hindus and Muslims in India.

He urged the Indian government to push for Pakistan's inclusion in the Financial Action Task Force's grey list. This move identifies countries lacking stringent policies against money laundering and terrorist financing. Owaisi also suggested offensive strategies like cyber attacks and naval blockades to counter Pakistan's actions.

Owaisi called on the Indian public to set aside political differences to fortify national unity against divisive attempts. He emphasized that while the opposition can advocate for strong measures, the ultimate decision rests with the government. In response to the Pahalgam attack, India has undertaken diplomatic measures, reducing Pakistan's diplomatic presence in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

