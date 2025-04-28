Left Menu

JKNC Chief Questions PM Modi on Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack

JKNC Chief Farooq Abdullah urged PM Modi to clarify India's stance with Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack. NC Chief Whip Mubarak Gul labels it inhumane, while Congress MLA Nizamuddin Bhat emphasizes dialogue over conflict. J&K Deputy CM condemns the attack and supports Union Government's diplomatic measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 13:33 IST
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Chief Farooq Abdullah. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Farooq Abdullah, the head of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide a clear response to Pakistan following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah's comments came ahead of a special legislative session convened to address the attack's repercussions.

Mubarak Gul, JKNC's Chief Whip, decried the assault as an attack on humanity, asserting that such acts are contrary to Kashmiri culture. "Killing an innocent is the murder of the entire humanity. This is not our culture. Entire Kashmir has condemned this attack," Gul stated.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Nizamuddin Bhat contextualized comments from Jammu and Kashmir Congress Chief Tariq Hameed Karra, noting that while the Congress party remains opposed to terrorism, it advocates keeping all options open, including dialogue and potential military measures.

J&K Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary introduced a resolution condemning the Pahalgam incident and endorsed the central government's diplomatic strategies. The Pahalgam attack marks one of the deadliest incidents in the region since the 2019 Pulwama attack, escalating India's diplomatic and strategic measures against Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

