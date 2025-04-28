Left Menu

IAEA Talks in Iran: A New Chapter in Nuclear Negotiations

A technical team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has arrived in Iran to hold talks with local nuclear experts. This visit follows earlier discussions between Iran and the United States, aiming to work towards a positive outcome in ongoing nuclear negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 13:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is in Iran for a series of technical discussions with Iranian nuclear experts, as part of an ongoing negotiation process. The visit follows IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi's recent trip to Tehran, aimed at facilitating progress in the nuclear discussion.

The IAEA delegation will engage with Iranian counterparts on safeguarding measures, coinciding with recent Iran-U.S. nuclear talks held in Oman. Iran's foreign minister indicated potential IAEA involvement in the next round of high-level negotiations scheduled for Saturday.

The backdrop to these talks is the 2018 U.S. withdrawal from a major 2015 nuclear agreement, which led Iran to exceed uranium enrichment limits. The IAEA recently expressed concerns over Tehran's enrichment activities, which Tehran maintains are not intended for weapon development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

