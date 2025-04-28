IAEA Talks in Iran: A New Chapter in Nuclear Negotiations

A team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is in Iran for a series of technical discussions with Iranian nuclear experts, as part of an ongoing negotiation process. The visit follows IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi's recent trip to Tehran, aimed at facilitating progress in the nuclear discussion.

The IAEA delegation will engage with Iranian counterparts on safeguarding measures, coinciding with recent Iran-U.S. nuclear talks held in Oman. Iran's foreign minister indicated potential IAEA involvement in the next round of high-level negotiations scheduled for Saturday.

The backdrop to these talks is the 2018 U.S. withdrawal from a major 2015 nuclear agreement, which led Iran to exceed uranium enrichment limits. The IAEA recently expressed concerns over Tehran's enrichment activities, which Tehran maintains are not intended for weapon development.

