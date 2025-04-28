A New Beginning: Sudanese Refugees Rebuild Lives in the Central African Republic

Wrapped in a blue-and-tan headscarf and matching gown, 50-year-old Fordos waits patiently as aid workers scoop bowlfuls of rice and yellow split peas into faded plastic bags, followed by large cans of fortified vegetable oil. The World Food Programme (WFP) rations, distributed one recent morning in the remote northeastern town of Birao, will sustain her family of five for the next month.

The food assistance is the first they have received since fleeing Sudan’s war-torn South Darfur region earlier this year. It is also the only source of sustenance they can count on for the foreseeable future.

"I need this food for my grandchildren," says Fordos, who arrived with little more than blankets and clothes. "And to help me settle here."

Fordos—whose last name is withheld for her protection—joins tens of thousands of people who have poured into the Central African Republic (CAR) over the past year. Of the more than 43,000 Sudanese refugees and Central African returnees now seeking shelter, 90% have crossed the border since 2024, many finding refuge in Birao.

A Fragile Welcome

The newcomers arrive in a country already grappling with its own crisis. Decades of armed conflict and political unrest have uprooted millions. Today, one in three Central Africans is acutely hungry, and four in ten children suffer from stunted growth due to malnutrition.

"The Central African Republic has opened its doors to Sudanese refugees," says Rasmus Egendal, WFP CAR Country Director. "WFP is struggling to sustain lifesaving support for them and vulnerable locals. We urgently need donors to match CAR's generosity."

Despite limited resources, many refugees say Birao’s residents have welcomed them. Sudanese children are enrolling in local schools, learning French—one of CAR’s official languages—and integrating into the community.

"We speak the same language as the host community and share many traditions," says Tarik, a Sudanese entrepreneur leading the local Sudanese traders’ association. "It’s a coexistence that works well."

Building a New Home in Korsi

On Birao’s outskirts, a sprawling settlement known as Korsi has emerged. Dirt paths wind through a patchwork of white tents and bamboo stalls selling food and household goods. Colorful scarves and gowns sway on clotheslines. Most newcomers are women and children.

"I no longer hear the shooting," says Kadija, who fled Nyala, Sudan, two years ago. "For us, it’s tranquility."

While many, like Kadija, dream of returning home, they focus on survival for now. With WFP’s support, Kadija learned handicraft skills and now weaves colorful baskets from recycled materials, selling them to support her nine children and grandchildren.

"My crafts help me survive," she says. "WFP assistance supplements my income and allows me to feed my children."

WFP also provides nutritional supplements for malnourished women and children, and school meals to support education for both refugee and local children.

"WFP’s assistance not only gives people the food they need to survive today," Egendal says, "but also hope for getting back on their feet."

Planting Seeds of Recovery

To promote long-term self-reliance, CAR authorities are granting small plots of land to refugees. WFP, together with the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), supplies seeds and farming tools to help them rebuild their livelihoods.

"I cleared the land and cut down trees with machetes," says Halima, a 48-year-old widow from Nyala. She now aims to cultivate tomatoes, okra, lettuce, and onions to support her large family.

After fleeing Sudan with nine children and grandchildren, Halima lost her husband shortly after reaching Birao. Several of her children have left to find work elsewhere, leaving her to rely heavily on WFP assistance.

"Without the land, I would stay here, arms crossed, not knowing what to do," Halima says.

Fordos also dreams of farming again. In Sudan, she grew peanuts and millet in her village of Abori before war destroyed her home and family. After a two-day trek to CAR, she now hopes to rebuild her life.