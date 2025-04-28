Xi Jinping's Strategic Shanghai Visit Amidst US Trade Tension

This week, Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to visit Shanghai, according to two sources. The trip aims to emphasize Shanghai's standing as a major international financial hub, amid escalating trade tensions with the United States.

The visit to the city, which hosts Tesla's largest factory, aligns with senior Chinese officials' assurances about China's economic resilience against U.S. tariffs. Amidst this backdrop, Alfred Wu, an expert at the National University of Singapore, suggests Xi might emphasize tech developments without publicly addressing trade war impacts.

As the International Monetary Fund has lowered growth forecasts globally, China remains focused on reducing U.S. market dependency. However, domestic demand poses challenges. Xi's visit may also drive globalization of the yuan and boost global financing, addressing potential job losses in key regions.

